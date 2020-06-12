Howard County school system announces 20 administrative promotions, transfers for next academic year

Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano announced Thursday that 20 county school system administrators are receiving promotions or transfers for the 2020-21 academic year.
The county’s Board of Education approved all promotions at its regular meeting Thursday.
Three schools are getting new principals, while 13 schools will be receiving new assistant principals. Last year, the school system promoted and transferred 60 administrators.
Principal promotions
- Lisa Ciarapica from acting principal to principal at Hammond Elementary
- Lisa Smith from assistant principal at Lime Kilm Middle to principal at Clarksville Middle
Principal transfers
- Karim Shortridge from Clarksville Middle to Reservoir High
Assistant principal promotions
- Nicholas Cometa from administrative intern to assistant principal at Lake Elkhorn Middle
- Carol Ketterman from administrator on assignment at Thomas Viaduct Middle to assistant principal at Lime Kiln Middle
- Derek Lewis from administrative intern at Veterans Elementary to assistant principal at Talbott Spring Elementary
- Nykia Mapson from administrative intern at Bollman Bridge Elementary to assistant principal at Hammond Elementary
- Jennifer Patterson from acting assistant principal to assistant principal at Howard High
- Frank White Jr. from school counselor at Reservoir High to assistant principal at Oakland Mills High
Assistant principal transfers
- Leslie Brickner from Pointers Run Elementary to Fulton Elementary
- Mariah Carr from Talbott Springs Elementary to Pointers Run Elementary
- Kevin Dorsey from Marriotts Ridge High to Long Reach High
- Shawn Hastings-Hauf from Bonnie Branch Middle to Marriotts Ridge High
- Judith Hendricks from Long Reach High to Glenelg High
- Kelli Nitsch from Lake Elkhorn Middle to Bonnie Branch Middle
- Brian Wallace from Oakland Mills High to Thomas Viaduct Middle
Administrative intern promotions
- LaRae Guide from teacher at Hammond Elementary to administrative intern at Bollman Bridge Elementary
- Kelly Ryan from teacher to administrative intern at Veterans Elementary
Administrative intern transfers
- Jonathan Dupski from Bonnie Branch Middle to Mt. Hebron High
- Jacqueline Sica from Mt. Hebron High to Lake Elkhorn Middle