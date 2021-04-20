Howard is first jurisdiction in Baltimore area with 50% of residents at least partially vaccinated against COVID

The vast majority of Howard residents received the two-dose vaccines, but 3% — or about 10,000 people — did get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That vaccine is currently not being administered in Maryland and across the U.S. after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a temporary pause last week due to six out of nearly 7 million people in the country developing a rare blood clot after inoculation. A decision on whether to resume administering the vaccine, which is easier to store and give to people in rural communities, is likely to come Friday.