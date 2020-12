The 27th annual Symphony of Lights drive-thru experience at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia features more than 300,000 lights and a 150-foot screen. This family-oriented spectacular is a dazzling display of larger-than-life animated and stationary holiday light creations. The event, which has been a Howard County holiday tradition for more than 25 years, runs through Jan. 2. Go to merriweatherlights.com for tickets and more information.