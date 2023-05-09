Howard County Times staff awarded by Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association

Journalists with the Howard County Times earned three first-place awards last week during the annual Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association contest. The association also named reporter Ethan Ehrenhaft its Rookie of the Year.

Ethan Ehrenhaft, reporter in the community news division covering Howard County education and other community news assignments for Baltimore Sun Media. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

The association recognizes a new journalist with less than 18 months experience in the field with the Rookie of the Year award annually. The Howard County Times’ Ehrenhaft was honored “for his sharp, clean writing across a variety of disciplines, from breaking news to election coverage to community features,” according to a news release from the association.

Advertisement

The judges remarked that Ehrenhaft “exhibited versatility and showed polished leads backed by solid reporting,” and said he “brought zest and strong writing skills to the role.”

Molly Fellin Spence, senior content editor at Baltimore Sun Media, complimented Ehrenhaft’s efforts to build contacts and make connections in Howard County since joining the staff in August.

Advertisement

“Ethan is enthusiastic, dedicated, curious and passionate about being a reporter,” Spence said in her nomination letter.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Howard County Times reporter Sherry Greenfield won first place for local election coverage and sports reporter Jacob Steinberg won first place for sports writing. The Howard County Times photo staff also won first place for best photo gallery.

Altogether, journalists from Baltimore Sun Media, the parent company of The Howard County Times, won 148 awards, with several first-place honors across its publications.

The Baltimore Sun’s publisher and editor-in-chief, Trif Alatzas, called the MDDC recognition proof that Baltimore Sun Media journalists are among the best in the country.

“Our team of reporters, editorial writers, visual journalists, editors and newsroom staff understands the immense responsibility we have as the region’s largest news organization,” Alatzas said. “We appreciate that readers have relied on Baltimore Sun Media journalists for generations to keep them informed with the most comprehensive news coverage throughout this region and state.”

Members of the association and staff members from award-winning publications gathered in Annapolis Friday to recognize the winners for their work in 2022. It was the first time the event was held in person since the pandemic began in 2020.

Among the other newspapers owned by Baltimore Sun Media, The Aegis of Harford County got 23; The Capital Gazette in Annapolis won 29; The Carroll County Times earned seven; Catonsville & Arbutus Times received four; and Towson Times got one.

The contest, overseen by the association’s Editorial and Advertising Committees, received more than 1,400 entries across 85 categories. There are seven divisions in the contest, which group member publications into daily print, nondaily print and online-only categories, then further group them by circulation. Members of the Louisiana Press Association judged this year’s contest entries.