Golden Douglas is first baby born in 2022 at Howard County General Hospital

With a predicted due date of Dec. 29, Diamond Douglas was expecting to be a new mother this New Year’s Day. What she didn’t expect was that her daughter, Golden Moiselle Douglas, would be the first baby born in 2022 at Howard County General Hospital.
“It was a perfect delivery,” said Douglas, of Laurel, who was admitted to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. “I was very anxious to deliver.”
Golden was born at 3:11 a.m., on Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.
“The nurses got together a gift basket for her and there was a photo shoot in the hospital,” Douglas said.
Last fiscal year, from July 2020 to June 2021, 2,641 babies were born at the Howard County hospital, according to Sharon Sopp, assistant director of communications for the hospital. The time and day the first baby of a new year arrives is unknown.
“One year, we didn’t have a first baby until 10 a.m.,” Sopp said. “They come when they want to.”
Diamond, 25, had originally been thinking of the name Dior for her newborn. When she learned the word meant “golden” in French, she thought Diamond and Golden was “the perfect combo.” Her baby’s middle name, Moiselle, is a nod to mademoiselle and her mom’s Creole background.
On Monday, Diamond brought Golden from the hospital to their home in Laurel, which they share with Diamond’s sister and mother.
“My New Year’s resolution is to be the best mom of the year,” Diamond said. “I was the first mom of the year, now I want to be the best.”