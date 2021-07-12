Summer restaurant weeks start in Howard County, featuring nearly 40 businesses

The biannual Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages event kicks off Monday, this time featuring more than 10 Asian American Pacific Islander restaurants in a new partnership with the Howard County Asian American Pacific Islander Workgroup.
Asian American residents account for 18% of Howard County’s population and nearly 7% of the state population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We are beyond excited and grateful for this new partnership with the AAPI Business and Economic Development Committee,” said Amanda Hof, executive director for Visit Howard County, in a statement.
“This is a wonderful beginning to better showcase Howard County’s diverse cultural culinary offerings to visitors and residents alike, especially now in light of the challenges our small business community has faced.”
Around the county, 39 restaurants and businesses are offering specialty menu items and beverages, as well as bundled meal packages, from July 12 through 25.
Lost Ark Distilling Company in Columbia is again providing hand sanitizer to participating restaurants to encourage safe dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This summer, with our vaccination progress and record low COVID-19 cases, is the perfect time to step back out and experience everything our community has to offer — delicious food, amazing drinks and good company,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.
“You can travel the world through the food and ambience here in Howard County, and we’re encouraging more of our locally owned restaurants to use the platform of restaurant weeks.”
The participating restaurants and businesses as of Sunday evening include:
- AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia
- The Ale House Columbia
- BOLDER food/drink in Mount Airy
- Bonchon Columbia
- Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar in Clarksville
- Chosun Hwaro in Ellicott City
- Cilantro’s Neighborhood Cantina in Glenelg
- Clove and Cardamom in Columbia
- Cured/18th & 21st in Columbia
- EC Diner in Ellicott City
- Elkridge Furnace Inn and Garden House
- Galliano Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar in Fulton
- Great Harvest Bakery Cafe in Columbia
- The Greene Turtle in Columbia
- Han Joong Kwan in Ellicott City
- Hang Ari in Ellicott City
- Honey Pig in Ellicott City
- Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grille in Fulton
- Iron Bridge Wine Co. in Columbia
- Kelsey’s Restaurant in Ellicott City
- Kloby’s Smokehouse in Laurel
- Lib’s Grill in Maple Lawn
- Manor Hill Tavern in Ellicott City
- Neo Pizza & Taphouse in Columbia
- The Periodic Table in Columbia
- Ranazul in Fulton
- Rathskeller in Elkridge
- Seasons 52 in Columbia
- Slurpin Ramen in Clarksville
- Tiger Sugar Ellicott City
- Tino’s Italian Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia
- TOUS les JOURS in Ellicott City
- Uma Uma in Ellicott City
- Victoria Gastro Pub in Columbia
- Walker’s Tap & Table in Glenwood
- The Walrus Oyster & Ale House in Columbia
- The White Oak Tavern in Ellicott City
- Yama Sushi in Ellicott City
- Zen Garden in Ellicott City
New this year, Visit Howard County also is offering the chance to win restaurant gift certificates. Beginning Monday, people ages 18 and older can enter to win by following @VisitHoCoMD on Instagram and then sharing a photo of their Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages dining experience or meal with the #hocorwcb2021 hashtag.
For more information, go to visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks.