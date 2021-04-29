Election of student member of the Howard County Board of Education to be held online next week

The student position on the board has been a point of contention several times this term. Current student board member Zach Koung, a senior at Howard High School, made waves last September when he motioned to remove school resource officers from the county’s middle and high schools. The motion, which failed to pass, surprised several members of the board and led to dialogue at subsequent board meetings, town halls and focus groups about the program that places police officers in county high schools and some of its middle schools. The topic is still being discussed, with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball last week putting his support behind keeping the program — but changing — the program and the school board set to vote on the future of the program on May 11.