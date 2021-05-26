Pride festival returning to Howard County this fall after being canceled last year because of coronavirus

The county’s inaugural festival in 2019 was held in June, which is LGBTQ Pride Month, celebrating the anniversary of the month of the Stonewall riots in New York City in 1969. The riots occurred in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood after police raided a gay bar known as the Stonewall Inn. The bar was run by the mob, and police were known for raiding spaces frequented by those in the lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender communities.