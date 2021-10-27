Halloween, autumn events around Howard County this week and weekend

While many Halloween events in Howard County were canceled or altered last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the spooky holiday this year is shaping up to be closer to the traditional celebrations of years past, including many favorite local attractions and events.
Some venues and events may have COVID-19 guidelines in place — such as masking, social distancing or crowd limitations — so make sure you call or go to their websites ahead of time to be fully prepared for your visit.
Here’s a roundup of some frightfully exciting Halloween and fall events in the county this week and weekend:
October Farm Tour
Sharp’s at Waterford Farm is inviting community members to come to the farm any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for its October Farm Tour. The program will include feed for the animals, a hayride through Cattail Creek, and pumpkin and corn harvesting. Sign up for the hayride time you want and register by calling 410-489-2572 or emailing farmquestions@gmail.com.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Sharp’s at Waterford Farm, 4003 Jennings Chapel Road, Brookeville. $9 for children, $5 for adults. Info: sharpfarm.com/openhouseevents
Hickory Ridge Village Center
Come dressed for treats and enjoy the magic of Mr. Dave of D’s Magic. Mr. Dave will perform from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating at the village center shops.
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hickory Ridge Village Center, 6480 Freetown Road, Columbia. Free. Info: hickoryridgevillage.org
Kings Contrivance Village Center
The village center will host three magic show performances with Daisy the Clown from 5 to 5:30 p.m., 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on the floor. There will also be trick-or-treating available at village center merchants and a haunted house sponsored by the Hammond High School music department.
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Kings Contrivance Village Center, 7251 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia. Free. Info: villageofkc.org
Haunted Hallow’s Eve
Haunted Hallow’s Eve returns this year with the annual haunted house at Claret Hall and crafts/games just outside the building. Go trick-or-treating at the village center shops from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and come see magician Tim Hall perform in the center courtyard at the village center. Shows are at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Village of River Hill’s Claret Hall, 6020 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville. Free. Info: villageofriverhill.org
The Haunted Experience
Get set for a spooky hayride through the eerie trails of Rockburn Branch Park, West to the ghostly dwelling deep in the woods. Awaiting you there are haunting tales of ghosts and goblins and horror that tingle the spine.
7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at Rockburn Branch Park, West, 6105 Rockburn Branch Park Road, Elkridge. $10 cash only, ages 7 and older. Info: howardcountymd.gov/recreation-parks/haunted-experience-7-yrs-1
Ghostly Guides
Gain after-hours access to the oldest railway station in the country. Tour the museum after dark, hear stories of paranormal experiences and then use investigative equipment to draw your own ghostly conclusions. Registration required in advance.
7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at B&O Ellicott City Station, 2711 Maryland Ave., Ellicott City. $25, ages 16 and older. Info: apm.activecommunities.com/howardcounty/Activity_Search?activity_id=107267
Spook-tacular
For one evening, the Merriweather District will be transformed into a festive Halloween space for the whole family to enjoy. Pick your own pumpkin at the pumpkin patch and give it a spooky makeover. Trick-or-treat around Color Burst Park. Enjoy a Halloween-themed movie night featuring “Hocus Pocus.” Costumes highly encouraged. Registration required in advance.
6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Color Burst Park at 6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia. Free. Info: merriweatherdistrict.com/whats-on/hello-halloween
Take-Away Treat Spooktacular
Children are invited to wear their costumes and bring their treat bags to the Laurel Lions Club and the city of Laurel’s Take-Away Treat Spooktacular.
7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Robert J. DiPietro Community Center, 7901 Cypress St., Laurel. Free. Info: cityoflaurel.org/parks/featured-events/take-away-treat-spooktacular
Family-Friendly Scary Woods
Take a family-friendly walk through the wooded trail and participate in a variety of Halloween-themed activities and stations. Make sure to bring a trick-or-treating basket to collect candy at stations along the way. Costumes encouraged. Registration required in advance.
5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30 at Terrapin Adventures at Savage Mill, 8600 Foundry St., Savage. $20, ages 2 and older. Info: terrapinadventures.com
Savage Mill Ghost Tours
Discover Savage Mill’s haunted history where restless spirits continue to roam the halls to this very day. Registration required in advance.
8 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30 (sold out) and Nov. 5-6 at Savage Mill, 8600 Foundry St., Savage. $15. Info: savagemill.com/event/savage-mill-ghost-tours/2021-10-29
Mt. Misery Ghost Walk
The hills north of Ellicott City harbor some very eerie tales of spirits and unexplained legends from decades and even days ago. Registration required in advance.
8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29-31 (sold out), Nov. 5 (sold out), Nov. 12, Nov. 19 (sold out) and Dec. 18 at Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave., Ellicott City. $15, ages 16 and older. Info: maryland-history-tours-llc.square.site
Haunted Main Street
Ellicott City today is a resilient community almost 250 years old with great shops and a vibrant nightlife. So is it any wonder the many ghosts who still call it home remain to see if they can raise the hairs on the back of your neck? Registration required in advance.
8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29-31 (sold out), Nov. 6 (sold out), Nov. 13, Nov. 19-20 and Dec. 18 at Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave., Ellicott City. $15, ages 16 and older. Info: maryland-history-tours-llc.square.site
Fall Drive-Thru
Bring your kids by so they can receive a free fall goodie bag featuring an activity book and nut-free treats from the safety of your vehicle. Treat bags are for kids younger than 12 while supplies last.
10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 at Harvester Baptist Church, 9605 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City. Free. Info: eventbrite.com/e/fall-drive-thru-tickets-182021199307
Halloween party
Join the Village of Long Reach for spooky family fun. Enjoy pumpkin decorating, a magic show and sweet treats. Costumes encouraged. Intended for children 10 and younger, and adult supervision is required.
1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Village of Long Reach’s Stonehouse, 6110 Foreland Garth, Columbia. Free. Info: longreach.org
Halloween Hullabaloo
Join Wicked Sycamore, Dirty Grass Players, The Wharf Rats, Live! and The Ron Holloway Band for a Halloween party geared toward adults. Costumes encouraged. Registration required in advance.
3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $25. Info: innerarbortrust.org/events/2021/10/30/halloween-hullabaloo
Pet parade
Join the Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks for its first pet parade. Participants judged on fashion/costume, presentation, behavior and use of props. Email kehler@howardcountymd.gov for Zoom link.
2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 via Zoom. Free. Info: apm.activecommunities.com/howardcounty/Activity_Search?activity_id=108609
Fall Fest
Join Bethany Community Church for its Fall Fest with carnival-style games, moon bounces, hayrides, raffles, prizes and more.
2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bethany Community Church, 15720 Riding Stable Road, Laurel. Free admission. Info: bethanylaurel.org
Autumn Festival
Enjoy an afternoon of arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, a storyteller, games, music and more. The festival will end with a concert featuring members of the Electronic Music Production Society from 4 to 5 p.m. Students will be selling and displaying a variety of items they have created during the first quarter of the school year.
Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Mandala School, 6315 Hillside Court, #D, Columbia. Free admission. Info: eventbrite.com/e/autumn-festival-at-the-mandala-school-tickets-169355800759
Trunk or treat
After candy and treats from the trunk or treat, stick around and enjoy a round of mini golf with the family and games, including snowball fight, plastic ax throwing, bean bag toss, obstacle course, tennis, fishing and more.
4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Columbia SportsPark, 5453 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia. Admission/games are free, mini golf is $5 per person. Info: columbiaassociation.org/event/trunk-or-treat-columbia-sportspark
Halloween Bash
Enjoy a night of dancing, cocktails and costumes. Dress to impress, with prizes awarded for best Halloween costume. Registration required in advance.
7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 30 at DoodleHATCH, 8775 Cloudleap Court, Suite 1, Columbia. $25. Info: eventbrite.com/e/annual-halloween-bash-tickets-170343550144
Sweet Tooth Costume Trunk-or-Treat Festival
St. John Baptist Church will host its Sweet Tooth Costume Trunk-or-Treat Festival with lots of fun and plenty of sweet treats. Children and teens will be able to visit more than 50 vehicles in a trunk-or-treat experience in the St. John Baptist Church parking lot. There will also be a few rides, music and a food truck.
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at St. John Baptist Church, 9055 Tamar Drive, Columbia. Free admission. Info: stjohnbaptistchurch.org
Sensory-friendly trunk or treat
Verbal Beginnings, an autism applied behavior analysis therapy provider, is hosting its first Sensory-friendly and all-inclusive trunk or treat. The event is designed especially for children with special needs and their families. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be candy, games, spooky surprises and more.
3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Verbal Beginnings, 7090 Samuel Morse Drive, Suite 100, Columbia. Free. Info: verbalbeginnings.com
Halloween Mocktail Party
Do a gentle YinFlow class enhanced with illuminated wireless headphones and practiced under the stars and neon lights from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Then enjoy a special Halloween costume and mocktail party from 8:30 to 10 p.m. The winner of the costume content will receive a free spa/recovery day package or one month of free yoga. One mocktail is included with your ticket; additional drinks will be $5 each. Registration required in advance.
7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 at C.H.I.L.L. Yoga at Savage Mill at 8600 Foundry St., Suite 605-G6, Savage. $30. Info: savagemill.com/event/halloween-mocktail-party
Outdoor movie
The Wine Bin will be showing “Zombieland: Double Tap” outdoors in its parking lot. Attendees should bring their own chairs. Snack and drink packages are available to pre-order online.
7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Wine Bin, 8390 Main St., Ellicott City. Free. Info: winebinec.com/service/movienights
Dog Days at Sharp Farm
Give your dogs a fun day out and help the farm celebrate its faithful pups by bringing them for a day on the farm. Dress your pup in a costume and receive $1 off any pumpkin. Leashes are required for all pets, and you should be prepared to clean up after your pets.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30-31 at Sharp Farm, 4003 Jennings Chapel Road, Brookeville. Free admission. Info: sharpfarm.com
Halloween at ACE Hardware
Bring the kids (costumes encouraged), enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the store and be sure to stop by the not-so-spooky craft station.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Clarks ACE Hardware Halloween, 10325 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. Free. Info: facebook.com/events/376927937308867
Halloween Yoga Celebration
There will be a Fun Yoga Flow outside in the spooky woods of Mt. Ida. Groovy Halloween tunes included. Wear an awesome costume for the contest. After yoga, there will be treats, bubbles, a potluck and community festivities.
Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Mt. Ida, 3691 Sarahs Lane, Ellicott City. $29. Info: lovelifeyoga.org/halloween-yoga-at-mt-ida
Trick-or-treat on Main Street
Main Street businesses in Ellicott City will be handing out candy to all of those celebrating.
4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street in Ellicott City. Free. Info: visitoldellicottcity.com/event-pro/halloween
Area farms
- Clark’s Elioak Farm: The farm has a pumpkin patch, and you can also purchase larger or mini pumpkins and gourd. There are also lots of animals to visit, rides to take, and fresh air and open spaces. There is an $8 admittance fee per person. 10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City. Hours: Monday, closed; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. clarklandfarm.com
- Larriland Farm: On Saturdays and Sundays in October, the farm offers hayrides from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is a tractor-drawn, 20-minute wagon ride over the farm through the woods which are decorated for Halloween. There is a fee per person, but no reservation is required. The farm also has a straw maze, built in a confusing pattern with large round bales of straw. The maze is open every day the farm is open, and there is a fee. The Boo Barn for ages 4 to 6 is a dark passage in the bottom of the Red Barn and is filled with animated, not-too-scary ghosts and goblins. The Boo Barn is open every day the farm is open, and there is a fee. 2415 Woodbine Road, Woodbine. Hours: Monday, closed; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. pickyourown.com
- Mary’s Land Farm: Come participate in an autumn day of fun adventuring through the corn maze, gathering pumpkins, enjoying food trucks and drinks, listening to live music, meeting our animals, playing in the kid’s fun park and more. General admission is $12 for access to pumpkin patch, animal encounters, kid’s fun park, corn maze and scarecrow lane; other admissions and add-ons available. 4979 Sheppard Lane, Ellicott City. Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. marysmaze.com
- Sharp’s at Waterford Farm: The farm offers 550 acres to socially distance in with no admittance fee. Take a hayride or bring along a wagon or bag and walk to acres of field-grown pumpkins to pick your own. There is also herbs from the greenhouse available. At the country store, you will find preserves, apple butter, salsa, local honey, crafts and more. The farm also has a variety of cooking pumpkins and squash from the fields along with mums, gourds and other fall decorations. Be sure to visit the friendly farm animals. 4003 Jennings Chapel Road, Brookeville. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. sharpfarm.com
- TLV Tree Farm: During October, the farm opens its corn maze and pumpkin patch. It also offers hayrides and educational tours, as well as turkeys, produce, herbs, honey and more for sale. There is a $7 admittance fee per person. 15155 Triadelphia Mill Road, Glenelg. Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tlvtreefarm.com