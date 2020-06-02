In-person voting open for Howard County’s primary election amid coronavirus pandemic

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday will be Maryland’s first primary election held almost entirely by mail.
On April 28, voters in areas of Howard County, as well as parts of Baltimore County and the city, cast ballots mostly by mail in the 7th Congressional District special election to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. However, Tuesday’s primary is the first statewide test for Maryland.
Polls for in-person voting opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m. Howard’s voting centers are at:
- Bain 50+ Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia
- Meadowbrook Park Athletic Complex, 5001 Meadowbrook Lane, Ellicott City
There are also secure ballot drop-off boxes provided at these locations through 8 p.m.
In addition to the presidential and congressional primary elections, Howard County has contested races for the Board of Education and District 5 Circuit Court judge.
For Tuesday’s primary, Howard residents for the first time will cast a ballot for the Board of Education based on where they live in the county. While still a nonpartisan race, the 17 candidates who filed to run for the five open seats on the school board are categorized by the five County Council districts.
Board of Education candidates
District 1:
- Christina Delmont-Small (incumbent)
- Matthew D. Molyett
District 2:
- James Cecil
- Larry Pretlow II
- Antonia Barkley Watts
District 3:
District 4:
- Kirsten Coombs (incumbent)
- Julie Hotopp (general election only)
- Matt Levine
- Jen Mallo (incumbent)
- Daniel J. Margolis
- Sezin Palmer
District 5:
- Yun Lu
- Saif Rehman
- Gene Ryan
- Cindy Vaillancourt
District 5 Circuit Court judge candidates
- Quincy L. Coleman
- Z. Stephen Horvat
- John J. Kuchno (incumbent)
- Stephen J. Musselman
Guy Mickley, director of the Howard County Board of Elections, said the board had received ballots from 24% of the county’s voters by Monday, and the majority of those were scanned already. That gives him confidence that the counting process won’t see any serious delays, he said.
Howard County had the benefit of participating in the April special election, he said, so this isn’t the first attempt at counting a large number of vote-by-mail ballots.
Still, people will need to be patient, Mickley warned.
“I think people would need to have a tempered expectation that they’re not going to know the results of every winner on election night,” he said. “There’s many days after of counting ballots that will have to transpire.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.