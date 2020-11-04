xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Early voting results show four Howard school board candidates with large margins in their districts

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Nov 03, 2020 9:54 PM

Early voting results are in for the Howard County Board of Education races, and they show four candidates up by large margins in their four districts and one tight race.

District 1 incumbent Christina Delmont-Small and District 5 candidate Yun Lu are both winning by about 28%, while District 2 candidate Antonia Barkley Watts and District 3 candidate Jolene Mosley are leading by between 46% to 58% in their districts. In District 4, however, incumbent Jen Mallo leads Sezin Palmer by 7.3%.

Advertisement
Results from the 2020 election »

Despite the big leads for the four candidates, it is still too early to determine the winners in the local races. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, voters utilized multiple different forms of voting, including mail ballots, drop boxes, early in-person and on Election Day.

The early results, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website, include all votes cast by early in-person voters and some of the mail ballots that have been received by the Howard County Board of Elections office. The early results do not include votes cast on Election Day.
Advertisement

The winners in the five districts will make up the first Board of Education in Howard County to be voted in by residents in a district instead of the entire county. Current Vice Chair Vicky Cutroneo and member Chao Wu will remain on the board through 2022, serving as the first two at-large members in the new system.

In addition to the five local Board of Education, national and state races, Howard County’s ballot also featured Howard County Circuit Court judge and three county referendum questions. Early results are not yet available for that race or the questions.

This story will be updated.

Howard County races to watch

Howard County Board of Education District 1
Candidate
votes
Christina Delmont-Small (Nonpartisan)
Incumbent
13,986
64.4%
Matthew Molyett (Nonpartisan)
7,741
35.6%
Precinct data not yet available
Howard County Board of Education District 2
Candidate
votes
Antonia Watts (Nonpartisan)
15,304
73.1%
Larry Pretlow, II (Nonpartisan)
5,620
26.9%
Precinct data not yet available
Howard County Board of Education District 3
Candidate
votes
Jolene Mosley (Nonpartisan)
14,825
79.2%
Tom Heffner (Nonpartisan)
3,894
20.8%
Precinct data not yet available
Howard County Board of Education District 4
Candidate
votes
Jen Mallo (Nonpartisan)
Incumbent
12,204
53.7%
Sezin Palmer (Nonpartisan)
10,519
46.3%
Precinct data not yet available
Howard County Board of Education District 5
Candidate
votes
Yun Lu (Nonpartisan)
15,149
64.1%
Cindy Vaillancourt (Nonpartisan)
8,466
35.9%
Precinct data not yet available
Howard County Question A - Council redistricting
Candidate
votes
No (Unaffiliated)
0
0%
Yes (Unaffiliated)
0
0%
Precinct data not yet available
Howard County Question B - Term limits for boards
Candidate
votes
No (Unaffiliated)
0
0%
Yes (Unaffiliated)
0
0%
Precinct data not yet available
Howard County Question C - Discrimination protections
Candidate
votes
No (Unaffiliated)
0
0%
Yes (Unaffiliated)
0
0%
Precinct data not yet available
Circuit Court Judge District 5 Howard County
Candidate
votes
John Kuchno (Nonpartisan)
Incumbent
0
0%
Quincy Coleman (Nonpartisan)
0
0%
Precinct data not yet available

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement