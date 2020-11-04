Early voting results show four Howard school board candidates with large margins in their districts

Early voting results are in for the Howard County Board of Education races, and they show four candidates up by large margins in their four districts and one tight race.
District 1 incumbent Christina Delmont-Small and District 5 candidate Yun Lu are both winning by about 28%, while District 2 candidate Antonia Barkley Watts and District 3 candidate Jolene Mosley are leading by between 46% to 58% in their districts. In District 4, however, incumbent Jen Mallo leads Sezin Palmer by 7.3%.
Despite the big leads for the four candidates, it is still too early to determine the winners in the local races. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, voters utilized multiple different forms of voting, including mail ballots, drop boxes, early in-person and on Election Day.
The early results, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website, include all votes cast by early in-person voters and some of the mail ballots that have been received by the Howard County Board of Elections office. The early results do not include votes cast on Election Day.
The winners in the five districts will make up the first Board of Education in Howard County to be voted in by residents in a district instead of the entire county. Current Vice Chair Vicky Cutroneo and member Chao Wu will remain on the board through 2022, serving as the first two at-large members in the new system.
In addition to the five local Board of Education, national and state races, Howard County’s ballot also featured Howard County Circuit Court judge and three county referendum questions. Early results are not yet available for that race or the questions.
This story will be updated.