Howard County mail-in ballot count shows incumbents retaining leads over challengers in county executive and county council races

The Howard County Board of Elections released the mail-in ballot count Friday, and returns pushed incumbent council member Deb Jung into the lead over challenger Janssen Evelyn in the race for Howard County Council in District 4.

In the races for seats on the Howard County Council, only two were contested.

In the Democratic race for District 4, Jung has 3,975 (48.01%) votes as of Thursday night. Evelyn is close behind with 3,815 (46.07%) votes, and Hank Boyd earned 490 (5.92%). There are no Republicans running for the District 4 seat, which includes five Columbia villages, Wilde Lake, Harper’s Choice, Hickory Ridge, Town Center and River Hill, as well as parts of Clarksville, Highland, Fulton, and North Laurel.

The other contested race was in District 1. Incumbent council member Elizabeth “Liz” Walsh is still in the lead with 4,300 (68.72%) votes. Challenger Neveen Kurtom has 1,957 (31.28%) votes. The winner of the Democratic primary for District 1 will face Republican Sean J. McCurdy in the general election. District 1 represents Ellicott City, Elkridge, Hanover and Dorsey’s Search.

All other council races were uncontested. In District 2, Democratic incumbent council member Opel Jones will face Republican challenger Sheila P. Jennifer in the general election. In District 3, Democratic incumbent council member Christiana Rigby will compete with Republican William H. Campbell in the general election. In District 5, Republican incumbent council member David Yungmann will face Democratic challenger Joan U. Pontius in the general election.

In the Howard County executive race, former county executive Allan Kittleman held a commanding lead in the Republican primary, with 12,880 (94.3%) votes over Darren Vilus, who earned 427 (3.13%) and Molsen Haghighat, with 352 (2.58%).

In the Democratic primary, incumbent County Executive Calvin Ball has received 30,393 (86.85%) votes so far. His challenger, Harry Dunbar, is a distant second, with 4,601 (13.15%) votes.

Howard County Election Director Guy Mickley said 1,600 provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday and 3,000 remaining mail-in ballots will be counted on July 29. Mail-in ballots are still coming in, Mickley said, and as long as they are postmarked by July 19 — primary election day — they will be counted. The primary election results will be certified on July 29, he said.