River Hill High graduate creates web series with goal of supporting better mental health | CLARKSVILLE

In the web series “Hurt,” creator Craig Selbrede offers a fictionalized account of his experiences with the intersection of autism, suicide and mental health. The series was filmed in Clarksville last summer and recently premiered on YouTube and Sparkk TV.

Viewers of “Hurt” are introduced to Stone Scriven, a young man who is struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. When he meets Finnegan Snell, another young man who is also considering ending his life, Stone’s plans take an unexpected turn. Despite their initial reservations, the two men form a connection and try to save each other from their dark thoughts.

Advertisement

As Stone and Fin navigate their complicated relationship, the show delves into the issues of mental health and suicide in a unique and thought-provoking way. According to Selbrede, a River Hill High School graduate, the goal is to raise awareness about these topics and to show that there is hope for those who are struggling.

“When I decided to do a web series loosely based on my life, I knew I wanted to do something different,” Selbrede said. “Being mentally ill is just, well, ‘a lot,’ and most TV shows tackling it have made that abundantly clear to the point of doing more harm than good … My hope for ‘Hurt,’ and the challenge that faced me, was telling a story that explored wanting to die without making the viewers want to die ... to bring empathy without trauma.”

Advertisement

The series is a collaborative effort between Selbrede and UK-based animator Liam Gilbey. They wrote the scripts over the course of two months before diving into the casting process. Initially, the show was intended to be a small production with just the creator and a camera. However, directors Gavin Matthew and Sonia Forcada reached out, offering their assistance and elevating the production to a more professional level. The team was able to run a successful GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the project.

“We all wore many different hats, learned a lot, and found that nothing would go quite as expected ... Because of a lack of resources and time, we were often improvising and making do with whatever equipment and ideas we had on hand to solve problems ... using skateboards to move the camera, and charging camera batteries in awkward places when we unexpectedly burned through all our juice,” Selbrede said. “But it was fun, and rewarding, to learn and experiment together. Aside from some minor kinks, the final product was inspiring considering the circumstances.”

Filming for Season 2 of “Hurt” is underway and will be released this summer.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has made ‘Hurt’ possible,” Selbrede said.“I sincerely hope more people give ‘Hurt’ a chance, it is an intensely personal story to me and I believe it has the capacity to touch a lot of people.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, call or text 988 to seek help via the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Send news for this column to Susan Soldavin at susansoldavin@gmail.com.