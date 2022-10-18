Freetown Farm flourishes and shares its bountiful harvest | CLARKSVILLE

Freetown Farm, home of the nonprofit Community Ecology Institute, was recently featured on NBC’s Today show. Located across from Atholton High School, Freetown Farm “aims to teach people about nature and to nurture their connections between each other.” The farm has flourished since it was purchased by the nonprofit three years ago. During the pandemic, it offered a “safe outdoor space” for people to gather and working on the farm, from growing vegetables to feeding chickens to renovating buildings, provided a common purpose for volunteers of all ages.

The video segment highlights some of the other organizations that are affiliated with the farm, such as the local chapter of the NAACP and Hope Works. The piece also shares how the farm donates weekly harvests to a food bank and is transforming a barn into a classroom. Upcoming events at Freetown Farm include a new volunteer orientation, an introduction to bird watching class, a repair café to help fix broken items, and several art workshops using natural media, such as walnut ink. A farm tour will be held on Nov. 12, at noon. Learn more at www.communityecologyinstitute.org.

Spooky season is in full swing. The River Hill Village Center will host Haunted Hallow’s Eve on Oct. 28. Shops will share treats 5:30-8:30 p.m. Magic shows will be presented by Adam Stone Magic at 6 and 6:45 p.m. in Claret Hall. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

Trick-or-treaters are invited to attend the Clarksville Commons Farmers Market Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costumed visitors will be offered treats by market vendors and businesses. The Maryland Tesla Owners Club will join in the fun with “frunk or treating,” sharing goodies from the decorated front trunks of their vehicles. The club will accept donations of non-perishable foods for the Community Action Council food bank.

Those who prefer seasonal flavor to Halloween hi-jinx may head inside The Common Kitchen Oct. 29 to check out Pumpkin Spice Fest. Nearly a dozen food hall vendors will have fall and pumpkin-themed menu items, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Author Craig Selbrede, a River Hill High School graduate, will have a reading and book signing. Selbrede is the author of five books, including “Makeshift,” a science fiction novella, and a young adult fantasy trilogy, “The Valley Chronicles.”

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is hosting Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend the family event at 12700 Hall Shop Road. Costumes are encouraged.

Halloween decoration displays can be enjoyed through Oct. 31 at River Hill Hanukkah, 6424 Empty Song Road, 4-9 p.m., and Browns Bridge Lights, 7621 Browns Bridge Road, 7-10 p.m.

The Ravens Maze at Mary’s Land Farm is open on weekends through the end of October. Visitors can traverse a corn maze, gather pumpkins, enjoy refreshments, meet farm animals and play in the kids’ park.

Thanksgiving will be here soon; who or what are you grateful for in our community? Send your shout outs to susansoldavin@gmail.com.