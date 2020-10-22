Western Howard left without early voting site as Board of Elections head says coronavirus affected locations

The state mandates that counties with more than 200,000 registered voters but fewer than 300,000 registered voters — as is the case in Howard County — must have four early voting centers. Every county in the state is also entitled to establish an additional early voting center if the Maryland State Board of Elections, the local board and the governing body of the county agree. On Aug. 27, after the four initial sites were chosen, County Executive Calvin Ball, a Democrat, wrote the state board asking to add a fifth early voting site in Howard County at Wilde Lake High.