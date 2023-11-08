Maryland state prison in Jessup was without heat and hot water for five days in October

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A state prison in Jessup was without heat and hot water for five days in October.

Maryland Department for Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Morgan Wright said a seasonal inspection last month of the boilers at the Patuxent Institution, a maximum security facility, revealed several problems, including mineral buildup clogging tubes.

The boilers were shut down Oct. 2 and the department procured an emergency contract for temporary replacement boilers Oct. 3. Replacement temporary boilers were installed and started working Oct. 6, Wright said. According to National Weather Service records, nightly temperatures dropped into the 50s that week with a low of 52 on Oct. 5.

“This work is time sensitive in that a lack of hot water and heat represents a health and safety hazard. Additionally, not addressing the matter could leave the department and state open to litigation from the incarcerated peoples,” Joseph Sedtal, the department’s director of procurement, wrote in remarks to the Maryland Board of Public Works regarding the emergency contract. “These repairs are vital to continue providing a safe and healthy environment for the incarcerated peoples’ population and staff.”

The department hopes to have its main boilers repaired by the end of the year, Wright said.

Capacity at the state prison in Howard County is 1,076, and 568 men and 17 women are incarcerated there, according to Department for Public Safety and Correctional Services data from Nov. 1.

According to an agenda for the public works board’s Nov. 8 meeting, the emergency contract for the temporary boilers was awarded M&M Welding and Fabricators in Mount Airy for $154,500.