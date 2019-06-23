Pedestrian dies after being struck by tractor trailer on I-95 in Howard County

A man died after being struck by a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Howard County Sunday afternoon.

Maryland State Police wrote in a news release the crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. on the highway at the Maryland Welcome Center and Rest Area when “for unknown reasons, a man walked onto the highway and was struck by a tractor trailer.”

Police say the man died as a result of the crash. The department did not identify the victim or the driver.

All lanes of the highway have since been opened. Police said they’re continuing to investigate the crash and did not announce any charges against the driver of the tractor trailer.

