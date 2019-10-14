The other Veterans’ Word programs organized this year by the library system were: a showing and discussion of “From War to Wisdom,” a 2017 documentary that follows a company of Marines who survived the war in Iraq; “In Freedom’s Name,” a traveling exhibit from Stevenson University on wartime contributions of Marylanders from 1634 to the present; and ART-illery, a class in making paper from old uniforms taught by Alexandria-based Torpedo Factory Art Center.