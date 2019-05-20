Handcuffed shoplifting suspect drives Howard County police SUV to Baltimore

A man charged with stealing from a Walmart in Ellicott City managed to drive a Howard County Police SUV to Baltimore in handcuffs Sunday night before being caught again, police said Monday.

Jerome Rucker, 32, of Nottingham, faces felony charges in the theft of the police cruiser and about $3,000 in merchandise, as well as drug, escape, resisting arrest and other misdemeanor charges, according to police and court records.

No phone number was listed for Rucker’s home. No one immediately returned a message left with the Howard County Public Defender's Office, which is representing Rucker, according to online court records.

Rucker was arrested after a foot chase about 10 p.m. at the Walmart at 3200 N. Ridge Road, Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said.

“Rucker was handcuffed behind his back and belted into the backseat of a patrol SUV,” Llewellyn wrote in an emailed statement. “While the officer was collecting evidence from the store, Rucker was able to manipulate the handcuffs from back to front, climb into the driver’s seat and drive off. Officers followed and apprehended him in Baltimore.”

Rucker is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Howard County Police are reviewing the incident to ensure the officers followed the proper protocol during the arrest, Llewellyn said.

Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6