Different perspectives: Howard library asks residents to take photos of their everyday lives for new exhibit

A couple dozen photographs of a gas station sign displaying fluctuating prices on as many days made a strong impression on Allison Jessing when she received the quirky entry to a Nebraska art project in 2003.
So strong, in fact, that Jessing, who became the events and seminars manager for the Howard County Library System in 2015, has longed ever since to repeat the expressive exercise that provides a snapshot of the highs and lows of community life as seen through residents’ eyes.
Now, nearly 17 years later, she’s getting her wish.
“Eye Level: A Photo Study of Life in Howard County,” which launched Sunday, will take an unvarnished look at the joys and challenges experienced by a wide cross-section of people who live or work in the county.
Disposable cameras will be given to up to 100 people who preregister and attend a free two-hour workshop at one of the six branch libraries from Sunday through today. Photography experience is not required, but participants have to be age 18 or older.
Participants will learn about the history of street photography and receive tips on photo composition, developing an artist statement and selecting a photo for exhibit.
“Insight helps build empathy between people who may not [organically] interact,” Jessing said of one of the project’s key goals. “It’s always helpful to get an understanding of other people’s lives.”
Jessing, a Nebraska native with advanced degrees in photography and film studies, defines democratic art as “the art of the people who create it to communicate a reality or express an emotion about the society and culture it captures.
“If it stands out in your day-to-day life and you think it’s relevant, then that’s what you should shoot,” she advised prospective participants. “It will be a very visceral project.”
The series of gas sign photos taken more than a decade ago stood out as a bold and curious choice to Jessing at the time, one that seemed to nearly border on obsession.
Sensing a unique backstory, she asked the woman who submitted the photos why she’d chosen to use her entire roll of film to feature gas prices.
“She said, ‘If the number gets too high, I can’t get to work and then I can’t buy food for my kids,’ ” Jessing recalled of the woman’s matter-of-fact reply.
“That’s stuck with me all these years,” she said. “Some people face challenges on a greater scale than most of us are cognizant of and those challenges can be formative.”
Participants will have until March 24 to submit their photos of whatever they believe best depicts an integral aspect of their life in Howard County. Each amateur photographer will ultimately choose just one of their shots for exhibit at the Central Branch library in Columbia in May.
“While Howard County is incredibly photogenic, we want authentic photos that demonstrate beautiful, sad, celebratory or challenging scenes from people from all walks of life,” Jessing said.
To Tonya Aikens, president and CEO of the county library system, the project is a perfect example of the asset-based community development philosophy she espouses.
“This project will showcase the personal, lived-in experience of the participants,” Aikens said. “This raw perspective has the potential to bring people together and strengthen the community.”
Workshops will be held at the six county library branches through today. The full listing of workshops is available online and in the library’s Source magazine.
Jessing is collaborating on the project with Jereme Scott, who joined the library system as adult art curriculum specialist in September.
“Jereme is a very talented artist,” she said. “On his second day of work I said to him, ‘I’ve got a project for you.’ ”
Scott, a Howard County native and 2004 graduate of Long Reach High School, said the goal of the exhibit is “to provide a visual tour of the social, economic and cultural landscape of Howard County.”
Knowledgeable about street art and portraiture, he will take the lead in presenting the workshops.
“This is a great way to get to know a community, and to show who you are and what you’re about,” Scott said. “You can make assumptions, but you don’t really know the facts until you hear from the primary sources.”
Scott’s varied background includes a four-year stint as owner of Cotton Duck Art & Apparel in historic Ellicott City, which he shuttered after the second flood hit Main Street in May 2018.
“A big reason for doing this [project] is it doesn’t involve using fancy cameras or an iPhone 11 — just a simple camera with a flash,” he said. “We really hope these photos are strong and unfiltered shots of the people in this county and their way of life.”
His advice? “Don’t think too hard about shooting the prettiest photos; this isn’t a contest. We want shots that are true to people’s lives.”
To complete required preregistration and view a listing of mandatory workshops and library branch information, go to hclibrary.org or call the administrative office at 410-313-7750 or the individual branch.