It takes a while to let your mind meander through all the intersecting components of Charlie Kendall’s cylindrical, prize-winning artwork as you cradle it in your palm.
The 25-year-old artist’s success at pulling the beholder into a whimsical world of his own making is a key reason his design was one of three chosen to grace 30 million limited-edition beer cans being rolled out across the country this month.
Kendall, who grew up in Ellicott City and now lives in Los Angeles, entered Pabst Blue Ribbon’s 2019 beer can art competition last fall at a friend’s urging.
He was surprised when he got the call that his design would be featured on the brewing company’s 12-ounce cans from October through December.
“Getting the mind thinking is really what I like to do,” said the 2012 graduate of Marriotts Ridge High School who gravitates toward designs that are “very fantastical, but with elements of the real.”
Kendall said his elaborate image pays homage to Heinz Edelmann’s hallucinogenic animation in The Beatles’ 1968 film “Yellow Submarine” with its army of music-hating Blue Meanies, and was also influenced by the work of early Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch.
The illustrator and designer names illustrator Josh Cochran, illustrator/graphic designer Christoph Niemann and cartoonist Chris Ware as other creative influences.
“I like doing psychedelic world-building,” said Kendall, who is the sixth of nine children born to Jeannette Kendall, founder and executive director of the Howard County-based nonprofit Success in Style, and her husband, attorney Paul Kendall.
After seeing his winning art, a number of Charlie Kendall’s friends sent him links to a pop culture figure popularized by the 1960s slogan “Keep on Truckin’.”
That drawing features Robert Crumb’s strutting cartoon figure leaning precariously backward with arms akimbo as he takes an exaggerated stride forward, much like the cloud-headed figure in Kendall’s design.
Once Andrew Heard, Pabst’s brand manager of art, narrowed the 1,000 submissions down to 50, he realized he was spending a lot of time studying Kendall’s artwork, “trying to figure out what’s going on.”
“I’d love to take a stroll through Charlie’s mind,” said Heard, who has worked for Pabst Brewing Co. for 13 years.
“I like his trippy, Dali stuff,” he said, referring to artist Salvador Dali, a Spanish surrealist artist in the mid-20th century best known for his painting of melting clocks titled “The Persistence of Memory.”
While there is no one right answer to what any art is depicting, Kendall describes his design as “representing the celebratory energy around drinking beer and the people you’re with instead of the beer itself.”
That approach, and the tendency for beer drinkers to keep turning the can around in their hands to study Kendall’s design, contributed to his win.
“It’s a good goal for any company to pull a younger demographic into its brand,” Heard said of Pabst, which was founded in 1844.
Noting that all three winners of this year’s contest, which was first launched in 2014, fell into the 21-30 age group, he said art and the design process are attractive to millennials.
“Charlie’s blazing his own trail and his art is very unique and very fresh,” Heard said. “Even if it weren’t on a Pabst Blue Ribbon can, I’d recognize his style.”
Heard said Kendall chose not to put the Pabst logo front and center in his design entry and to use a palette of brick red, cream and blue-gray instead of the brand’s classic red, white and blue color scheme.
“With Charlie’s design we took a bit of leap, since the PBR logo is off in the fringes,” Heard said. “But people will spend a lot of time looking at it” so it was deemed a more-than-worthwhile tradeoff, he said.
Heard said Pabst doesn’t just give winners of the annual contest “a handshake and then send them on their way.”
The other 2019 winners are Washington-area artist Tenbeete Solomon and Chicago artist Kelly Ward, whose designs will appear on the 24- and 16-ounce cans respectively. All three winners also received a monetary award.
“We had a one-night art show Oct. 12 in LA that was all about the art these winners are doing and not at all about Pabst,” he said of the company’s mentorship. “We stay in touch with our beer art alumni from years past.”
All winning designs are featured on the company’s website at pabstblueribbon.com/art. Rules for the 2020 beer art contest, which launched Oct. 1, are also available online.
Kendall said his path to a career in graphic art was a circuitous one.
After graduating from high school, he spent two years at Howard Community College studying computer programming, art and other subjects.
“I didn’t see it art as a viable path to go down until I met certain people and it became a possibility in my mind,” said Kendall, who earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 from Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.
Kendall said he was also influenced by his older brother, Joe Kendall, a computer programmer who attended art school and still has a great love of art.
“A lot of people are fighting for a spot [in the art world] and there’s no one way to go about it,” Kendall said, adding he’d like to illustrate children’s books one day.
“Winning this contest means that more people will have trust in me for future products. I’ll take all the opportunities I can get.”