Investigation at Ellicott City preschool closed without charges

Howard County Police have closed their investigation related to an Ellicott City preschool without filing criminal charges, authorities confirmed Friday.

Prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with the case involving the Glen Mar Early Learning Center, a preschool affiliated with Glen Mar United Methodist Church.

The investigation was classified as a child sexual abuse case, county police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said. Police had not previously publicly disclosed the nature of the case, which they opened in March.

In a statement to The Baltimore Sun, the state’s attorney’s office said that “after a thorough examination of all the elements in this case, our office has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to move forward at this time.”

In May, the Glen Mar Church pastor wrote to parents and church members, saying that three staff members were “part of a ‘child-related’ police investigation.”

In documents school officials sent to parents earlier this month, they wrote that “the allegations against one of the three staff members are very serious, including allegations of inappropriate touching of genitalia, involving multiple children.”

That staff member is no longer employed by the preschool, said Kyri Jacobs, a spokeswoman hired by Glen Mar United Methodist Church.

Two other staff members were placed on administrative leave and returned to the classroom after being cleared by Child Protective Services, she said.

Llewellyn did not elaborate on the allegations, saying in an email to The Sun that “the entire case was classified ‘sexual child abuse’ based on the initial report.”

Last month, the preschool’s then-director left after board leaders said they discovered she had not contacted Child Protective Services or law enforcement of a report she received last year. In a letter to parents, they didn’t detail that report, but said it involved “conduct that must immediately be reported to the appropriate authorities.”

