Howard County, other areas under flash flood warning

Howard County and several other areas in Maryland are under a flash flood warning until 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Maryland Emergency Agency said.

Over two inches of rain have already hit the region and more is expected in the coming hours, according to the National Weather Service. Western Howard County has been experiencing “extremely heavy” rain.

In addition to Howard — Montgomery County is also under a flash flood warning, emergency management said.

Emergency management said by 8:50 a.m., numerous water rescues and road closures occurred in Montgomery County. So far none have been reported in Howard County.

The NWS forecast says rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue until about 2 p.m. Though some areas could see scattered showers until 8 p.m. before the weather clears up and temperatures drop to 64 degrees overnight.

Several counties according to emergency management are also under flash flood watch including: Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Charles, Prince George’s and Allegany counties.

Charles, Frederick and Prince George’s counties were previously under a flash flood warning but it has since downgraded.

