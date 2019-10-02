Howard County police say a man was shot dead at a home in Marriottsville on Tuesday night.
In a news release issued at 10:45 p.m., the department wrote that officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Marriottsville Road at 8:16 p.m.
A 38-year-old man was shot by an adult family member, the department said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the family member stayed at the scene when officers arrived.
No charges have been announced and the department wrote that “no additional information is available at this early stage; the investigation is ongoing.”