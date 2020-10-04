Man shot and killed in Columbia on Sunday afternoon

A man was shot and killed outside a home in Columbia on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Howard County Police said officers were called to the 9600 block of Basket Ring Road just before 2:40 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived at the Oakland Mills neighborhood scene, police said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The man was not identified by police, and the department said the investigation is in the “early stage” and that no suspect information was available.
Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.