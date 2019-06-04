Ellicott City men played with a handgun, smoked marijuana before fatal shooting, police say

A 20-year-old man charged with killing his friend in Ellicott City Saturday night was “playing around” with a handgun and smoking marijuana with friends in a church parking lot before the shooting, according to charging documents.

Jacob Robert Mauer, 20, of Haycarriage Court in Ellicott City, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Bethel Baptist Church at 4261 Montgomery Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, police wrote.

Rane Nikolas Dellinger, 20, of Autumn Hill Drive in Ellicott City, was arrested Monday after fleeing to North Carolina, according to police. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a handgun in a crime of violence, according to charging documents. No phone number was listed for his address, and no attorney was listed in court records.

Police wrote that the three men went to the church parking lot to smoke marijuana and then “the group began playing around,” with the handgun. Dellinger sat in the passenger seat and “was holding the firearm which was pointed at Jacob Mauer” in the driver’s seat, police wrote. “At that time, the gun discharged, striking Jacob on the right side of the head.”

Dellinger then “gathered up the drugs in the vehicle and fled the scene,” police wrote. The other person, who was sitting in the back seat, called 911, according to police. That person’s name has not been released.

Dellinger remains in North Carolina awaiting extradition to Maryland.

He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in a January 2017 incident in Howard County, a felony for which he was sentenced to 10 years and paroled after two days, according to court records.

A voicemail left at Mauer’s home Tuesday was not immediately returned.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6