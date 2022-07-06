Man dies in fiery crash in Howard County on Wednesday

Howard County police are investigating after a man died in a fiery car crash Wednesday morning in Ellicott City.

Officers responded at about 4:40 a.m. to Route 29 at Interstate 70 for a single-vehicle collision. A car struck a pole and caught fire, police said.

The driver of a 2022 Nissan Rouge was northbound on Route 29 at the ramp to I-70 east when his car left the roadway for unknown reasons, according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released after next-of-kin are notified, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. A portion of the ramp to I-70 east was closed for approximately four hours because of the crash.