9-year-old boy on bike struck by vehicle in Elkridge, in stable condition

On Friday, an Elkridge Elementary School fourth-grade student who was on a bicycle was struck by a Jeep Wrangler in Elkridge, Howard County police reported.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he is now in stable condition, police said Tuesday. On Friday, he was dispatched with injuries that might have been life-threatening.

Elkirdge Elementary sent out an email to its school community Tuesday to provide an update on the student’s condition.

Police believe the child rode out of a residential driveway in the travel lane of the 6100 block of Hunt Club Road when he was hit by the vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old woman who remained at the scene and was uninjured. The boy was struck around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police continue to investigate the collision. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn