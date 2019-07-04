Fire officials: Man possibly struck by lightning in Patapsco Valley State Park is 'conscious and breathing'

Howard County fire officials received a call at 1:45 p.m. that a man had been struck by lightning in Patapsco Valley State Park in Woodstock near the border between Howard and Baltimore counties.

Fire officials found the man in the woods around 2:20 p.m. and immediately began transporting him to the hospital.

The injured man, whose name has not been released, is conscious and breathing, according to a Howard County Fire Department spokesman. Baltimore County fire officials described the man’s injuries as “serious” in a tweet and added crews were operating in “rough terrain to remove the patient.”

The incident comes after the U.S. National Weather Service announced Thursday morning a severe thunderstorm and flash flood watch is in effect for Baltimore County until 9:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

