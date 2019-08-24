30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident in Jessup

A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday in Jessup when the 2006 Yamaha motorcycle he was driving collided with a Chrysler PT Cruiser, injuring three inside the car.
Howard County police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound in the 10500 block of Guilford Road at 1:14 p.m. when it hit the 2007 Chrysler that was traveling eastbound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.
The driver of the Chrysler was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. His identity also was not released.
Two passengers in the Chrysler also were injured. A woman and a boy were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police have not said who they are.
Police are investigating the reason for the collision.