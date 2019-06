Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Tammy Spengler, from left, her son Alex Kohn, 17, and Nadine Bernard, a member of Indivisible Ho Co Md., plan for an upcoming June 9 immigration rally on the National Mall in D.C. by hanging hundreds of pairs of pajamas to represent the missing immigrant children who have been separated from their parents. The pajamas rally started with student Alex Kohn when he displayed it in small scale at his church. Volunteers have collected over 2000 pairs and plan to display about 1000 at the upcoming D.C. rally.