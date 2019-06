Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

This shop features all hand-made fair trade items from around the world. There's something here that will add a rustic international flavor to any room. Entitled "Party Animals," this set ($62.95) of six 9-inch-high hand-carved creatures sitting around a table - little carved drink glasses also come with the set - was made in Kenya. Hutcraft is at 8120 Main St., Ellicott City. Call 410-465-0520 or go to hutcraft.com.