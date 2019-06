Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

From left, shelter volunteers Pastor Mike Watterson, Donna Hitesman, Michael Hitesman, Tory Blackwelder, Linnea Siperko, Mason Hitesman, Anastasia Siperko, Zack Fraser Meagan Hitesman, Nate Fraser, and DeAnn Fraser, stand for a portrait outside of the church while it is snowing. Pastor Mike Watterson and volunteers from the Church at Covenant Park are hosting the Grassroots' Cold Weather Shelter this week and next week, providing the homeless with a warm place to sleep and food.