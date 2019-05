Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

During Sunday services, Gary Memorial United Methodist Church, a small church in Daniels inside Patapsco Valley State Park, dedicated this pew where Gov. William Donald Schaefer sat when he occasionally attended services, and unveiled a plaque in his honor. A pot of African violets, Shaefer's favorite flower, was placed next to the pew for the dedication service. Schaefer left $10,000 to this church in his will, praising the friendliness of the congregation.