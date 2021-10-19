xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Glenelg High School Theater | PHOTOS

Glenelg High School drama students John Roesler, left, Peyton Kern and others participate in dress rehearsal for their production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Kenneth K. Lam
Oct 19, 2021
Glenelg High School students stage a production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."
(Kenneth K. Lam)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama students John Roesler, left, Peyton Kern and others participate in dress rehearsal for their production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." (Kenneth K. Lam)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama student John Roesler, center, and others participate in dress rehearsal for their production. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama teacher Kassidy Sharp, left, directs students during dress rehearsal. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama student John Roesler, left, faces the headless rider during dress rehearsal of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama students Ryan Fitzgerald, center left, Peyton Kern and others participate in dress rehearsal for their production. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama students are in dress rehearsal. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama student Peyton Kern plays Katrina. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama students Ryan Fitzgerald, left, and John Roesler participate in dress rehearsal for their production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School students Peyton Kern, from right, John Roesler and Ryan Fitzgerald are in dress rehearsal. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama students John Roesler, left, and Megan Gruber practice for their production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama students John Roesler, from left, Peyton Kern and Ryan Fitzgerald participate in dress rehearsal for their production. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama teacher Kassidy Sharp directs students. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama teacher Kassidy Sharp, right, directs students during dress rehearsal. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Glenelg High School drama student John Roesler, left, faces the headless rider. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
