Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

G.E. Burgtorf, of Ellicott City, paints a staircase detail on Main Street on the block where the sidewalk caved in last July during a devastating flash flood. Sunday was the final day of the "Paint It! Elliott City plein air weekend event. Last year's event was shortly before the flood which shut down Main Street. Burgtorf observed that this year Main Street " is a little different, but basically it has the same feel and atmosphere."