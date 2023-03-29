Advertisement
Baltimore City and County, other big Maryland jurisdictions lost residents from 2021 to 2022, U.S. census report says
Four of Maryland’s five most populous jurisdictions – including Baltimore City and Baltimore County – lost population over the past year, according to annual estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.
Man found not criminally responsible for killings of Ellicott City couple, indefinitely committed to health department
‘They wanted this to not happen and it’s happening’: Catholic abuse victim advocates push past wait for report
Long Reach High School mock trial team earns Howard County co-championship in inaugural season
Principal Josh Wasilewski prepares Howard County’s Guilford Park High School for opening this fall
Baltimore native Mary C. Mangione, hospital benefactor and patron of arts institutions, dies
Howard County boys and girls athletes of the week | PHOTOS
Justyce Richard shuts the door as Wilde Lake softball fends off late River Hill rally in 5-3 victory
Cannabis legalization plan passes Maryland Senate committee; amended bill heads toward final steps
Kathleen Schwartz Howe, founder of Days End Farm Horse Rescue in Woodbine, dies
Maryland report on Catholic Church expected to shine light on parishes and schools with multiple child abusers
Maryland Episcopalians choose next bishop, first woman elected to position
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Ellicott City on Sunday morning, police say
Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse comes back from early deficit to defeat Howard, 9-8
Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse | PHOTOS
Police identify six construction workers killed in Baltimore Beltway crash; video shows collision, aftermath
Giant Food will debut first in-store fast-casual restaurant with opening of Nalley Fresh
Citing disruptions from teens, Mall in Columbia adopts weekend chaperone policy
Howard County Public School System announces graduation dates for Class of 2023
Downtown Baltimore has empty office buildings. How turning them into housing will — and won’t — work.
Howard County launches Summer Youth Employment Program and YEP! grants to promote youth engagement
