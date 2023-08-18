Mayor of Havre de Grace is an avid motorcycle rider and lifelong ice hockey player

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

He is the fourth-term mayor of Havre de Grace, a career educator and the father of three. At 49, Bill Martin is the second longest-serving mayor in town history, one charged with the task of turning “a small, quiet town into a pretty decent tourist destination. My legacy is to point the city toward the 21st century.”

Martin grew up in Severna Park, attended Salisbury State University and then settled in Harford County where, for 25 years, he has taught U.S. history at Aberdeen Middle School.

Here are three things you might not know about Martin:

He is kin to English royalty.

“My grandfather was a British citizen and, two months ago, we learned that — about 120 years ago — someone in a branch of our family married a Spencer. It turns out that I’m related to [the late] princess Diana [Spencer] and her children. Ever since, when my wife and I watch ‘The Crown’ on TV, she’ll tell me, ‘Your cousin [the prince] is acting like a jerk.’”

His life moves in cycles.

“I’m an avid motorcycle rider; at 16, I rode one to school in my leather jacket. When my mom passed away in 2001, I bought a new Harley-Davidson, put a sleeping bag on the back and took it across the country for six weeks. The trip was very spiritual.

“After I married in 2003, I sold that bike. Twelve years later, a friend mentioned that he knew of a cycle for sale, if I was interested. It turned out to be my old black-and-white bike, so I had to have it back.”

This mayor’s mantra: The puck stops here.

“I’ve played ice hockey since I was 6, and I still play weeknights in a men’s league in Bel Air. I like the camaraderie, and the game is a great stress reliever; whatever attaches itself to you during the day, you can shake it off that night. I play defense and I don’t wear a face mask. I’ve lost a couple of teeth, but I’ve found that you play at a higher level of alertness when you don’t wear a mask. And I’ll keep playing until God says I can’t.”