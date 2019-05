Learn to prevent and suppress fires in the community, or support those who do. The county's 1,500 fire and EMS volunteers respond to about 8,000 incidents a year. hcvfa.org.

The Boy and Girls Club of Harford County looks for volunteers to serve as mentors, tutors, sports referees, coaches and more at five county locations. bgcharfordco.org.

From racing for a cause to walking a dog, opportunities abound to donate time, money and resources to those in need in Harford County. How will you give back to the community?

Rachel Cieri