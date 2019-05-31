Hot Property: The Silverton estate in Havre de Grace

The next owner of the estate known as Silverton will be living in a piece of Harford County history. This stone home overlooking the Deer Creek Valley was built in the 1850s for Dr. Silas Silver, a physician with a “considerable reputation,” according to the Maryland Medical Journal, and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Designed by architect William H. Reasin, also a Harford County native, the Italianate-influenced structure was restored in 2000, and a master suite was added in 2006.

Today, the home features updates including a sun room, screened-in porch, stone patio and updated bathrooms. But it still exudes historic character, with arched windows and doorways, an original marble fireplace mantel and exposed stone. A partially finished basement with exposed beams and painted stone adds intrigue.

3643 Harmony Church Road, Havre de GraceListing price: $1,650,000

Tim Hopkins for Streett Hopkins Real Estate, 410-879-7466