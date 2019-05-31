Hot Property: Timeless Tudor at Fox Hill Farm in Fallston

It’s fitting that there’s a fountain in front of this home—it’s overflowing with curb appeal at the end of long, tree-lined drive. The stately Tudor-style façade features a sundial, and its roofline is topped with three chimneys. Around back, a saltwater pool with a stone waterfall feature overlooks 20 acres of rolling countryside. Nearby, an outdoor stone fireplace presides over the patio and covered eating area.

The dramatic details don’t end outdoors. Inside, there’s a timber-beamed great room, intricate ironwork, stained glass windows and rounded doorways that speak to the home’s 90-year history. Fox Hill Farm is in the heart of Maryland hunt country, complete with a stocked pond and a three-stall barn.

2530 Hess Road, Fallston Listing price: $1,947,500

Heidi Krauss for Krauss Real Property Brokerage, 410-329-9898