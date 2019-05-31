Havre de Grace community gardens
The Havre de Grace Green Team offers a total of 59 plots, and a few plots are still available this year. The group is exploring the possibility of expansion in 2016. Plots are scattered around the town of Havre de Grace on Market Street, Seneca Avenue and the “Old Reservoir” property near Havre de Grace Community Center. Plots are 10 feet by 10 feet and available for $35 per year.
