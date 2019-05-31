Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Harford County's most innovative women

Maybe you live in Havre de Grace but never knew that the inventor of a revolutionary beadmaking tool works down the street. Or maybe you love taking the kids to Annie’s Playground in Fallston, but you weren’t aware that one of its creators started the memorial website “The Stories Between.” If you live in Harford County, there’s a good chance you’re passing by — or even interacting with — fascinating people whose stories you’ve never heard.

Here, we highlight five female innovators — women you might know as neighbors, coworkers or just familiar names from news articles — and examine the ways they’re making strides in the community. Prepare to be inspired. 

By Linda Burkins, For Harford Magazine
