Maryland Harford Magazine

Harford County women making a difference

These days, many regard self-promotion as a survival skill. Not everyone, though.

Across the county, women working with local nonprofits, government agencies and community groups make huge contributions with little fanfare.

Meet five of them in Harford County.

By Kathi Santora | For Harford Magazine
