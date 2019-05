Students warm up before the start of a Brazilian jujitsu class at Ground Control Bel Air on Wednesday.

Brittney Leeb of Bel Air, top, and Shelby Reichardt of Forest Hill engage in live sparring, practicing new techniques, as instructor Jamie Rollo watches their progress during a Brazilian jujitsu class at Ground Control Bel Air.

Ground Control offers several BJJ classes, including "gi," where participants wear a heavy cotton jacket and pants, and "no gi," where participants wear anything from rash guards to board shorts. BJJ techniques differ based on the class.