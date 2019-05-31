Hot Property: Fox Fire Farm feels like a little slice of England

Want to feel like British nobility without leaving American soil? Living at Fox Fire Farm in the heart of Maryland hunt country gets you pretty close. It’s not hard to imagine equestrians retiring to the charming yellow farmhouse after a day of hunting fox on the expansive grounds. In fact, images of that very activity adorn several regally appointed rooms, many of which feature fireplaces. A den with a wet bar and rooms full of built-in shelves make the home ideal for fox hunters who like to relax with a stiff drink and a good book. The farm naturally has accommodations for hunt companions as well — if the home’s five bedrooms aren’t enough, tenant and guest houses offer plenty of room for visitors to spend the night while their mounts rest in the stables.

3311 Jarrettsville Pike, MonktonListing price: $2,850,000

Frank Durkee and Louisa Townsend for O’Conor & Mooney LLC 410-409-5067 or 410-935-4260