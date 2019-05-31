9 budget-friendly concert series in Harford County
Listen to Bach under the stars, sing an old sea chantey or hear a Dylan ballad with a glass of wine in your hand.Summer concerts are being held around Harford County in parks, meadows and vineyards. Even better— most are free or inexpensive.
“Whether you want to hear Zydeco or an Orchestra, there’s music all summer,” says Greg Pizzuto, spokesman for Visit Harford.
Here are a few local favorites to consider.
By Laura Barnhardt Cech, For Harford Magazine
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad