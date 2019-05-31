9 budget-friendly concert series in Harford County

Phil Grout / Baltimore Sun Media Group

If the weather cooperates, bring the family and a picnic dinner to Shamrock Park, where local musicians perform in the amphitheater. If it rains, head over to Bel Air High School, where the show will go on.

Performers include Bel Air Community Band Jazz Ensemble, country singer Jessica Lynn and Big Bertha’s Rhythm Kings. (Pictured: Founder and musical director Sheldon Bair conducts the Susquehanna Symphony in a free performance during the Bel Air Summer Concert Series at the Bel Air High School auditorium.)

Cost: Free.

When: 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Wed. and Sun. through Aug. 21

Where: Shamrock Park, Lee Way and McCormick Street, Bel Air (Rain location: Bel Air High School, 102 South Hickory Avenue, Bel Air)

Contact: 410-803-9784 or belairmd.org