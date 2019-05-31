Best Coffee: Coffee Coffee

Coffee Coffee has been an integral part of the Bel Air community for nearly 25 years, but that doesn’t mean the family behind the coffee, the Depmans, are coasting on its reputation.

“Coffee Coffee … has a long-standing customer base,” says manager Hillary Depman Tayson. Tayson’s mother, Betsy Depman, has owned Coffee Coffee since 2007.

Tayson says customers appreciate that she and her family are in the shop every day, exploring what’s new in coffee trends, and that they get involved with the community in a variety of ways, from selling coffee at the Bel Air Farmers’ Market to raising funds for local nonprofit organizations like Harford Community Action Agency.

“We focus on local,” she says. “Our coffee roasters are local, and we carry a wide variety of local products made in the region. We use Baltimore Coffee & Tea, High Grounds and Thread. The other thing that’s kind of cool is that we do partnerships, like with Independent Brewing. They’re putting some of our coffee in their beer, and we do a coffee that’s infused with hops.”

Hoppy beer isn’t the only creative coffee the Depman family brews.

“We’re always trying to stay on top of coffee trends,” says Tayson. “We sell our bottled cold brew concentrate and do a nitrogen-infused coffee served out of a keg. We try to do things that are different.”

Find Coffee Coffee at 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air. 410-515-2060 or coffeecoffee-online.com.