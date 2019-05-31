Back-to-School Survival Guide: 8 stress reducers for parents

Illustration by Mike Myers

Before schools even start, mark the days they are closed on the family calendar, says Kathleen Mader, a French teacher at Havre de Grace High School and vice president of the Harford County Education Association. That includes holidays and staff development days. And don’t forget to mark early dismissal days. This will help your family stay organized when it comes to planning other events and arranging child care, she says.

Where to go: Visit hcps.org for the 2015-16 school calendar.