Back-to-School Survival Guide: 8 stress reducers for parents

Illustration by Mike Myers
Before schools even start, mark the days they are closed on the family calendar, says Kathleen Mader, a French teacher at Havre de Grace High School and vice president of the Harford County Education Association. That includes holidays and staff development days. And don’t forget to mark early dismissal days. This will help your family stay organized when it comes to planning other events and arranging child care, she says.
After a summer filled with relaxed bedtimes, waking up early for school can be a challenge for kids — and a nightmare for parents raising night owls. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends parents begin transitioning bedtimes one to three weeks before the first day of school. Karen Wiseman, a pediatric registered nurse at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, says parents should ease bedtime 15 minutes earlier each night and wake children 15 minutes earlier each morning — even on weekends. Do this until a proper sleep scheduled is reached, she says. To help children fall asleep, Wiseman suggests avoiding electronics and limiting activity an hour before bedtime. Keep the bedroom quiet, dark and cool, focus on relaxation and keep a consistent bedtime routine.
It’s back: The lunch making, the homework, the piles of folders and notebooks and the frantic, running-out-the-door questions like, “Where’s my backpack?”
With a new school year comes a faster way of life. But it doesn’t have to be a complete jolt to the family function. This school year, limit your stress level — and your children’s – with these eight tips.
By Allison Eatough, For Harford Magazine