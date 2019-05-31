Arts by the Bay celebrates local artists in a prominent new location
For seven years, Arts by the Bay was tucked away on a quiet, residential side street in Havre de Grace. That an art gallery thrived in such an out-of-the-way spot is a testament to the community’s enthusiastic support for arts. Now that support has led to a new, high-visibility location on St. John Street, near the center of Havre de Grace’s lively shopping district. Opened in April, the new facility is a creative reimagining of the old Cecil Bank branch office.
More than 40 artists are represented at the gallery, with works ranging from bold abstracts to popular pencil sketches of the town’s iconic Concord Point Lighthouse. Sculpture, fiber arts, mosaics, handmade jewelry and gift cards are also available. Here’s a closer look at a few of the gallery’s artists.