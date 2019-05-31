Arts by the Bay celebrates local artists in a prominent new location

Scott Serio / Baltimore Sun Media Group

“I’ve always had a fascination for perspective,” says artist Lawrence Priebe, explaining that as a youth, he enjoyed woodworking and drafting.

The former Maryland Department of the Environment project manager’s eye for detail was a great help in designing the new Arts by the Bay gallery. Fair credits Priebe with helping to install lighting in the new space, as well as building the gallery’s eye-catching reception desk out of old pallets.

“I’m very pleased with how that turned out,” he says, adding that he’s considering doing more furniture in the future.

Priebe’s specialty is pencil drawings. He’s sketched many of the most popular landmarks in Harford County, including the Concord Point Lighthouse and Liriodendron Mansion. He’s also drawn a number of private homes by request, including that of former Harford County Executive David Craig.

Inspired by a workshop with Arizona artist Kath Macaulay, Priebe also enjoys doing “pocket sketches.”

“They’re small, 20-minute sketches,” he explains. “You’re forced to compose your subject and color it in about 20 minutes. It’s good because it forces an artist to overcome perfectionism.”

Priebe’s wife also exhibits work at Arts by the Bay. Jean Baker-Priebe uses a variety of media, making jewelry out of clay and repurposing old fabrics.

“I cut up old clothes and make something new out of them, like a purse,” she explains. “I call it the All Things New collection.”